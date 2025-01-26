10 Shows Like Netflix's My Life With The Walter Boys You Should Watch

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" follows Belly (Lola Tung), a sixteen-year-old heading to the same beach house she visits every summer. She spends the warm months with her mother, her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman), her mother's friend Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her sons, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Both brothers show a romantic interest in Belly after years of excluding her, causing her to confront her feelings, since she's nursed a crush on Conrad for most of her. Over the summer, she has moments with the brothers that help her decide who to be with, from a volleyball game to a debutante ball.

Belly and Jackie are experiencing similar journeys, especially in the second season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Both struggle with the death of someone important to them, as Jackie loses her mother, father, and sister, and Belly loses Susannah, who is like a second mother to her. The teens also experience similar situations with two brothers as they each grapple with conflicting feelings. Even the sets of brothers mirror each other, with Conrad and Cole being the brooding football players and Jeremiah and Alex as the "nice" guys.

"My Life with the Walter Boys" is a show just like "The Summer I Turned Pretty" — the two complement each other. Though based on books of comparable premises, the differing locations allow for the main characters to have their own distinct stories and unique series.