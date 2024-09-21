The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Escape From Alcatraz

Larry Hankin plays Charley Butts in "Escape from Alcatraz." While the role of a convict who's ultimately not quite courageous enough to join the escape attempt is notable enough, it may not be the role most people remember Hankin from ... if only because his body of work is so extensive that there's a Larry Hankin role for everyone.

If you're a fan of sitcoms, you may have seen him as the eternally grumpy Mr. Heckles on "Friends." If prestige drama is more up your alley, he's the junkyard guy known as Old Joe in "Breaking Bad" and "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." He's the elderly assassin Stovka on "Barry" and Tom Pepper on "Seinfeld." He's played guest roles on shows from "C.S.I." and "Monk" to "My Name Is Earl" and "E.R.," along with many others.

Considering Hankin's lengthy résumé, it may be strange to hear that acting isn't exactly his calling. "I never wanted to be an actor," he said In a 2023 interview with Cracked. "I still don't. I can do it, and it pays a lot of money. But when I'd see other actors on a set, I wasn't like them. I didn't have a need to be an actor. If I auditioned and got the job, that would be a paycheck. I didn't take it any further. I didn't care about who I worked with or that I'd get to be on television — it was just the paycheck so that I could make my own film shorts and paint."