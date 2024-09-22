5 Things Clint Eastwood Fans Never Knew About Dirty Harry's Gun

Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) and his trusty .44 Magnum go together like spaghetti and meatballs. Over the course of five films, beginning with 1971's "Dirty Harry," the titular lawman uses the revolver to take down serial killers, terrorists, corrupt cops, and gang members. He occasionally picks up other firearms, such as harpoon guns and rocket launchers, but this bad boy is easily his favorite, and it's become a memorable part of movie history.

For evidence that Dirty Harry loves the .44 magnum, look no further than the renegade detective's speech about the handgun's capabilities in the first film, written by John Milius and directed by Don Siegel. In this one, he refers to it as the most powerful handgun of its kind and asks some poor punk if he's feeling lucky. The monologue is as informative as it is intimidating, though viewers should take some of the copper's facts with a pinch of salt.

However, there are some proven facts about Dirty Harry's gun that have been proven, and we have a list of them right here. So, without further ado, here are some things Clint Eastwood fans might not know about their favorite fictional detective's beloved weapon of choice.