Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Make Us Love Squid Game Even More

Lee Byung-hun has been applying his quiet intensity to the sometimes surprisingly nice Front Man's moves for two seasons now, but several of the games that pop up during Season 2 of "Squid Game" had him worried that he might not be up to the task.

During his pre-taped interview with the streamer, Byung-hun admitted he's right-handed. The Front Man is left-handed, which required the actor to throw various objects with his non-dominant hand, including in the spinning top game. Byung-hun was concerned that he'd end up messing up over and over again trying to get that top to fall over at an opportune time, adding to Season 2's blooper reel and making things harder for himself.

His humbleness in the footage is very endearing — especially because he seems to have nailed every single take without too much difficulty. As a matter of fact, it was pointed out that the Front Man was supposed to fail during this task in a Netflix K-Content appearance. Left or right-handed, Byung-hun kept executing the throw flawlessly. "He threw it backwards and it would still spin perfectly," said Leo Seo-hwan (who played Jung-bae). It just goes to show that even the grandest of stars can be concerned about trying out something new but triumph in the end.