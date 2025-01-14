12 Movies Like No Country For Old Men To Watch Next

Based on the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy and helmed by Ethan and Joel Coen, the 2007 picture "No Country for Old Men" is a profound neo-Western drama that highlights the darkest parts of humanity. With a stellar cast that includes Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Tommy Lee Jones, the film ruminates on notions of fate, violence, and cause-and-effect. In many ways, it's the perfect mixture of strong source material, an inspired cast, and visionary directors who knew exactly the type of film they set out to make. It's no wonder that "No Country for Old Men" earned itself an Academy Award for Best Picture, and it's one of only four Westerns to do so.

If you enjoy the strange and violent melancholy of this Coen brothers feature — either because of the stark West Texas landscape, the undeniable performances, or McCarthy's signature literary bent — then we've got some good news for you. There are a dozen other motion pictures out there that we think fans of the Coens' existential fable might just as easily feast upon. While nothing quite compares to the near perfection that is "No Country," there are more than a few different tales that engage with similar narrative threads and themes that audiences should check out for themselves. Here are 12 movies like "No Country for Old Men" that you just have to see.