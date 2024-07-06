Reddit Is Calling This 2009 Film The 'Most Realistic' Post-Apocalypse Movie

Post-apocalyptic movies, which show the demise of humanity in the wake of a disaster or calamity, continue to be a dime and dozen. Some, like "Mad Max: Fury Road," ham up the carnage and chaos, showing humanity go off the edge in a completely unrealistic fashion. There are several underrated post-apocalyptic movies that you need to watch, but one stands out above the rest in terms of realism — at least according to the folks on Reddit. The social media site has deemed "The Road" to be the most realistic flick in the genre.

There are several posts on film-centric subreddits highlighting how the 2009 flick — based on Cormac McCarthy's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel — is a stark, harrowing depiction of humanity trying its best to survive in a hopeless world. Fans like u/Primary_Thing3968 described the pic as "a more realistic approach to the post apocalypse," which gave them a "better idea of what an event could look like in the United States."

Several others agreed, with u/Aerowolf1994 pointing out how the film's realism made it stand out. "I love the idea that when there's no food or wildlife left, there's only one thing left to eat: each other," they wrote, adding, "I also like how there was no 'Mad Max' styled villains. Just regular people doing whatever they can to survive." Others, like u/AlmightyHamSandwich, contemplated how the pic's realistic nature made them realize that they're not cut out for living in the apocalypse. With praise like this, it's no surprise that "The Road" is considered one of the best post-apocalyptic films of all time.