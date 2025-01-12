Who Created Nickelodeon?

While Dr. Vivian Horner was the executive producer of "Pinwheel," she had a lot of help from a woman named Sandy Kavanaugh. Not only was Kavanaugh a producer on "Pinwheel," but she also went on to become Nickelodeon's first director of programming. When she was interviewed for the 2013 book "Slimed! An Oral History of Nickelodeon's Golden Age," Kavanaugh revealed that she was the one who came up with the name of the now iconic network.

"The name of the network had come from Vivian Horner wanting me to come up with a list of possibilities," Kavanaugh said. "Everybody was suffering over what to call it. I came up with a list and Nickelodeon was my favorite. A lot of the other names we came up with were bad... I wasn't thrilled with 'Nickelodeon.' It was whimsical sounding, though. It had a fun lilt."

According to Joe Iozzi, who was a creative consultant at the advertising agency tasked with creating Nickelodeon's branding, Kavanaugh wasn't the only person asked to come up with potential names for the network. "We gave the client about 150 names to choose from," Iozzi told the Classic Nickelodeon Fan Blog. "A couple of rejected names were The Savoy Channel and The Rainbow Network." Iozzi agreed that Kavanaugh's suggestion had a nice ring to it. "The sound of the word was nice and rolled off the tongue easily," he added.

Iozzi is the man behind the first ever Nickelodeon logo, which features "a turn of the century man in a bowler hat peering into a Nickelodeon machine with his arm ready to crank the machine," he explained. Interestingly, this wasn't intended as the final design. The man in the bowler hat was supposed to be "a small boy, tip-toed on a train stool with an English cap peering into the Nickelodeon. We were always pressed for time and I never got around to revising the original logo as I planned."