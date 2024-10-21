Is The Boiled One Phenomenon Real? A Viral Online 'Curse' Explained

Analog horror is one of the most fascinating horror subgenres to emerge in the digital age. At its best, this horror subgenre, which often appears almost stitched together with varying types of lo-fi or outmoded technology, is infused with surrealism and hidden clues suggesting a deeper lore to the world within it. And one of the best examples of analog horror that checks all of these boxes is the eerie world of "The Boiled One Phenomenon," a viral short from YouTube horror creator Doctor Nowhere.

In the spirit of amazing shoestring budget horror movies like the found footage film "Blair Witch Project," "The Boiled One" relies on the viewer's psychological connection with its content rather than on-the-nose horror staples like jumpscares and gore. Presented as a warning about a "cognito-hazardous" figure known as "The Boiled One," the less than 11-minute short film appears as a VHS video made from a PowerPoint presentation stringing together text slides, grainy images, and lo-fi video clips. A cognito-hazard like the Boiled One, the video warns, can mentally or physically affect the viewer just by being seen.

Ostensibly for safety reasons, viewers are advised to watch with earplugs, a pencil, a sheet of paper, and a standard Christian Bible open to Psalms 91:10. And the paper really does come in handy. Much like the hidden puzzle in supernatural horror series "Evil," "The Boiled One Phenomenon" contains hidden clues throughout, revealing more pieces of its lore iceberg with each viewing for those who care to crack its secrets.