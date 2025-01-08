Was Hugh Jackman In Night At The Museum?
Consisting of three live-action movies and an animated sequel, the "Night at the Museum" franchise stars Ben Stiller and a host of other famous folks filling out the cast. The first film introduces Robin Williams (in his highest-grossing movie), while other popular actors came aboard for the sequels. One name that's rarely associated with the franchise is Hugh Jackman, yet anyone who recalls a scene in "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" knows he's in the film.
"Secret of the Tomb" wasn't the best-received of the three live-action films, but it was nonetheless successful at the box office. The 2014 movie revolves around security guard Larry Daley (Stiller), who travels to London to take back the Tablet of Ahkmenrah, which brings the exhibits to life every night, so that its magic doesn't disappear. Along the way, he's initially aided by a wax figure of Sir Lancelot, played by "Beauty and the Beast" actor Dan Stevens, who mistakes the tablet for the long-sought Holy Grail.
Daley heads out for Camelot, but as everyone knows, it's not a place he can actually visit. Lancelot, however, believes that he's stumbled upon Camelot and enters excitedly, hoping to hand the Holy Grail to King Arthur. Instead, he finds the musical "Camelot," which he crashes by rushing onto the stage and interrupting the actors. One of them is Hugh Jackman, who plays King Arthur alongside Alice Eve's Guinevere, and the three have a brief interaction before the action continues elsewhere.
Hugh Jackman played himself and knocked out some Wolverine
Lancelot doesn't realize he's dealing with actors, and when Jackman tries to usher him off the stage, it doesn't sit well with the knight. He pulls out his blade, calling his foe "Huge Act-man," as the actor holds his hands up defensively. Jackman explains that the whole thing is pretend and displays his fake sword to prove it. Lancelot begins to tear apart the set, leading Jackman to calm the crowd, and then orders Lancelot off the stage.
Jackman tells him, "Listen, mate, you don't want to fight me, all right? If we go, I will break you." He then yells, "Come on," as Jackman adopts his iconic Wolverine pose, pretending to pop his claws and growling at his enemy. Lancelot simply asks what he's doing, so Alice Eve explains, "He's doing his Wolverine thing," tapping Jackman on the arm and telling him, "It's better with the claws and no shirt," to which he agrees.
The cameo is uncredited, but it isn't as if viewers can't recognize Jackman playing himself in the movie. He even speaks in his natural Australian accent. As it happens, Jackman's first performance was as King Arthur in a production of "Camelot" when he was five years old, so the role was likely both familiar and fun for him — and his fans certainly seemed to enjoy his cameo in the film.