Was Hugh Jackman In Night At The Museum?

Consisting of three live-action movies and an animated sequel, the "Night at the Museum" franchise stars Ben Stiller and a host of other famous folks filling out the cast. The first film introduces Robin Williams (in his highest-grossing movie), while other popular actors came aboard for the sequels. One name that's rarely associated with the franchise is Hugh Jackman, yet anyone who recalls a scene in "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" knows he's in the film.

"Secret of the Tomb" wasn't the best-received of the three live-action films, but it was nonetheless successful at the box office. The 2014 movie revolves around security guard Larry Daley (Stiller), who travels to London to take back the Tablet of Ahkmenrah, which brings the exhibits to life every night, so that its magic doesn't disappear. Along the way, he's initially aided by a wax figure of Sir Lancelot, played by "Beauty and the Beast" actor Dan Stevens, who mistakes the tablet for the long-sought Holy Grail.

Daley heads out for Camelot, but as everyone knows, it's not a place he can actually visit. Lancelot, however, believes that he's stumbled upon Camelot and enters excitedly, hoping to hand the Holy Grail to King Arthur. Instead, he finds the musical "Camelot," which he crashes by rushing onto the stage and interrupting the actors. One of them is Hugh Jackman, who plays King Arthur alongside Alice Eve's Guinevere, and the three have a brief interaction before the action continues elsewhere.