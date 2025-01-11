10 Movies Like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

The 1990s and 2000s were a banner time for big, star-studded romantic comedies, and 2003's "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" is a prime example. With Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey at the helm — as magazine columnist Andie Anderson and ad executive Benjamin Barry, making for some really satisfying alliterative names — the movie uses basically every rom-com trope in the book, and somehow, it rules. Andie is trying to prove she can drive a man away in just ten days by acting so needy that he wants her gone, while Ben is trying to prove he can make any woman fall in love with him in ten days so he can book a huge account (it involves diamonds and makes a little more sense in context). You can probably guess what actually happens; against all odds, the two actually start to fall for each other before discovering their respective ruses, at which point they part ways only to reunite at the very end of the movie.

Just because the rom-com formula is well-trod doesn't make it any less fun, and thanks to Hudson and McConaughey's full-throated embrace of the material, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" is endlessly charming. So what should you watch next? Luckily, there are plenty of options that are similar enough to this pick, whether they feature two characters involved in opposing schemes or a third-act betrayal that ultimately gets resolved. Here's what you should add to your watchlist after "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."