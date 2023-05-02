Cloverfield Sequel: The Franchise's Slusho Website Is Back Online

Two things never cease to terrify moviegoers: giant other-worldly monsters and the found footage format. Combining these two is pretty much a surefire way to succeed in the horror game, as evidenced by 2008's "Cloverfield" from director Matt Reeves and producer J.J. Abrams. The film effectively blends all the strongest horror tropes with some of those found in the science fiction realm to create something truly unforgettable. Its ARG (alternate reality game) marketing proved equally memorable, hence why it seems the minds behind its upcoming sequel plan to run it back.

After spending over a decade dormant, the official Slusho website used to advertise the first "Cloverfield" movie is back up and running in all of its cartoonish glory. Bearing in mind how long the website has sat without any updates to speak of, it's natural to wonder if this is a sign that the long-awaited "Cloverfield" direct sequel is indeed coming along. The ball properly got rolling on the film back in January 2021 with the news that Joe Barton had signed on to write the script and that Abrams, as well as Hannah Minghella, plan to produce. Otherwise, though, the team working on it has remained quiet.

If what we're seeing here is the start of a new "Cloverfield" ARG, it'll be interesting to see how it stacks up to the previous ones from the franchise's past.