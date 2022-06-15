Superman & Lois Is Bringing A Major Arrowverse Player Back Into The Game

"Arrow," the original entry in The CW's multi-show DC universe and the series that inspired its Arrowverse moniker, may have reached the end of its run in 2020, but that doesn't mean all of the heroes it featured are out of action. Several major characters from the series have since reappeared on other shows like "The Flash." Most notable is John Diggle (David Ramsey), Green Arrow's partner and trusted friend, who has been popping up all over the Arrowverse as he contends with his discovery of a mysterious glowing green box in the "Arrow" series finale (yes, it's almost definitely a Green Lantern power ring).

"Some of this mystery, some of it we know, and some of it we don't even know," Ramsey said of Diggle's multi-show storyline in an interview with The Nerds of Color. "Here's what I would say: that we are at the very beginning of John Diggle's, kind of, 'galactic destiny.'"

Now, Helbing has revealed in an interview with TV Guide Magazine (via @_chickymonkey on Twitter) that Diggle's next appearance will come as part of the "Superman & Lois" Season 2 finale. Ramsey himself is no stranger to the show, as he's directed three episodes thus far (via IMDb). The actor also previously appeared as Diggle for an episode of the first season as part of his aforementioned trek across the Arrowverse. Based on Diggle's previous appearances, his return to "Superman & Lois" means something serious is going on.