When it comes to film franchises, few have lasted as long as James Bond. British Secret Service agent 007 has been using gadgets, combat skills, and smooth talking to save the world for over 60 years. There have been a staggering 25 James Bond movies in that time, but only six actors have ever officially played the world-renowned superspy. Over the years fans got used to a more or less steady supply of Bond thrillers, but in the past decade that's started to change. There was a six-year gap between the last two Daniel Craig films — the longest in the franchise's history — and ever since "No Time to Die" closed out Craig's tenure as Bond in 2021, fans have been dying for news about what's next.

We're now several years removed from Bond's last outing, and there isn't much to report about the agent's future. Even though the ending of "No Time to Die" promised that we'd be seeing Bond again, we still have no idea when that will be or what Bond will look like when the character does grace the silver screen again. We wish there was good news for the Bond fans out there, but the franchise's situation is looking more and more unclear every day. Judging by what we know about the situation unfolding behind the scenes, a new James Bond movie may never happen in our lifetime.