Only Christopher Nolan Can Save The James Bond Franchise

The next James Bond movie will either save the franchise, or kill it off for good.

At first glance, it might seem like 007 is healthy, but look again. Yes, when Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond came to a close with 2021's "No Time to Die," it brought in a respectable $774 million at the global box office — but there's a built-in appeal to the notion of Craig's grand finale. Going forward, there's no guarantee the same audience comes back. In fact, the 007 franchise is in a precarious position. Unlike Marvel and Star Wars, which always seem to be present in the zeitgeist and recover quickly from any misfire, Bond only gets a movie once every three years, at most. Bond's problems magnify when you think about the dated nature of Bond as a concept, from the questionable elements of past Bond films to the fact that franchise tropes have become stereotypes.

On the surface, the next James Bond movie faces two big questions. First, who will take Craig's place? And second, will its next permutation continue the grounded, gritty tone of the 2006 "Casino Royale" reboot, or try something different?

Perhaps what producers should instead be asking is whether it's time to give a certain visionary director the reins.

Christopher Nolan is the one man who can rescue James Bond. Nolan is a surefire way to get audiences invested — and pull in new audiences — and the director has expressed his passion for the franchise before, even saying in an interview how he'd "definitely" work on a James Bond movie if the opportunity presented itself. If we don't want to see James Bond relegated to a 20th century footnote, Nolan is the one who can make him remake him for this era.