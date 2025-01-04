"Anyone But You" was a runaway theatrical hit thanks to great word of mouth about the movie through social media. Audiences posted TikTok videos of themselves dancing to Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten," one of the character's serenity songs, and discussing the grilled cheese scene, causing many to flock to the theaters to see the romantic comedy. The interest made "Anyone But You" a box office success, bringing in $220 million against an estimated $25 million budget.

Starring Sydney Sweeney as Bea and Glen Powell as Ben, the two portray characters who, despite having an amazing first date, end up hating each other due to misunderstandings the next morning. Over the years, they continue to encounter one another through their friend groups, but only really interact when Bea's sister gets married. Both are in the wedding party and, to get everyone off their backs, they decide to pretend they're dating.

"Anyone But You" isn't the first rom-com to implement the fake dating trope, but it resonated with audiences enough to result in an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes's Popcornmeter. There are plenty of other films that fans of the Sweeney and Powell-led movie are sure to enjoy. From a young McDreamy as a teen interested in astronomy to wedding goers stuck in a time loop, here are 10 movies like "Anyone But You" to add to the watchlist.