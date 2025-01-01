Actors Everyone Loves No Matter How Many Bad Movies They Have

Why are movie stars so beloved by audiences? "Easy," you're probably thinking, "Because they make good movies!" Well, not so fast there. Sure, it's rare that an actor can become famous despite never starring in a good movie (though Steven Seagal comes darn close, as his list of good movies stops with "Under Siege" and "Executive Decision"). And it's also true that you need to star in something people like in order to earn their goodwill, trust, and yes, even affection.

But as this list proves, there are a lot of famous actors who have made a metric ton of bad movies — and nobody seems to care. Despite having filmographies with more rotten tomatoes than a two-week-old salad bar, these actors are still adored and trusted by their audience. Heck, many of them have starred in more bad movies than good ones, yet still have a fanbase that would willingly take a bullet for them (or at least buy a ticket to go see them).

What gives? Who knows? Maybe it's good looks, talent, charisma, charm, the unquenchable injustice of the universe, or simply the fact they might have conceivably sold their souls to Satan. Whatever the reason, everyone loves these actors, no matter how many bad movies they have.