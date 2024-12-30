How Many Times Does Alaric Die In The Vampire Diaries And Legacies - And What Kills Him?

Potentially one of the most important characters in "The Vampire Diaries" universe, Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) made his first appearance nine episodes into the titular show's first season, seemingly just a new history teacher with a vested interest in Mystic Falls. As audiences, along with the teens and vampires, get to know Alaric, it's clear he knows about the supernatural ties of the town and will do anything he can to avenge the death of his wife, Isobel (Mia Kirshner), who he believes died in her pursuit of bloodsuckers.

Over the course of "The Vampire Diaries," the history professor-turned-vampire hunter often winds up dead before being brought back to life. It's not uncommon in the series, with characters like Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) dying and coming back to life several times, while the vampire Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) and witch Bonnie (Kat Graham) travel between the spirit and human worlds on a few occasions. In "Legacies," Alaric continues in a teaching role, educating the next generation of supernatural children at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted as its headmaster.

Both shows feature Alaric facing death on many fronts, adding up to nine deaths in 11 seasons. From stabbings to car accidents to becoming a ghost, Alaric Saltzman has been through it all, sometimes even multiple times. Here is every episode Alaric dies in throughout "The Vampire Diaries" and "Legacies," and how he expires each time.