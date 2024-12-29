Do Survivor Contestants Get Paid?

Physical strength, problem-solving skills, social strategy, and overall agility — all of these are put to the test on "Survivor." The long-running competition show has been tasking castaways with its unique endurance test for more than 40 seasons. The CBS hit captivates audiences with heart-pounding games and contestants that have become fan favorites, including those who rank among Looper's list of best "Survivor" contestants.

While nature plays a big role in the series, it's the contestants that truly make the competition worth watching. Boston Rob, Richard Hatch, and Amanda Kimmel are just some of the players who have left fans on the edge of their seats. It's a tough game that requires a lot of work; so tough that even host Jeff Probst almost died while performing a stunt for the show.

So do these contestants get paid? The short answer is yes — but the amount they earn really depends on how far they make it in the season and if they're ultimately declared the Sole Survivor.