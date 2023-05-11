Survivor: Jeff Probst Almost Lost His Life Filming A Stunt For The Show

The contestants on "Survivor" perform in potentially dangerous challenges on a nearly constant basis, but you might not know that host Jeff Probst has risked his own life while filming the long-running game show.

During his podcast, "On Fire with Jeff Probst," the iconic "Survivor" host revealed that he almost died during a skydiving incident. This all happened during one of Probst's infamous "vote-delivery" sequences, where the host pretended that, as he left the final Tribal Council, he'd take several modes of transport to get to the New York studio where the finale and reveal is actually filmed. Jet skis, taxis, subways, helicopters... nothing was off limits.

Those vote-delivery scenes haven't been a part of "Survivor" for a while, and perhaps this is why; as Probst revealed, he was filming a sequence for "Survivor: Vanuatu" that involved him skydiving onto a motorcycle. "When you skydive, they tell you two things," Probst told Entertainment Weekly. "Check your altimeter, which tells you how high you are, and check your horizon line to make sure your body is oriented right. And you're supposed to pull your chute at 5,500 feet."

At his sixth jump, Probst noticed something unsettling: "I check my altimeter, and then I look at the horizon, and I decide to take in beautiful California. So I'm just looking at the horizon and thinking, this is amazing. And I look down at my altimeter and it says 4,500 feet."