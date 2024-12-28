Every Batman Movie Actor In Order

Is there another comic book superhero as bankable as Batman? Considering there's a Batman-related phenomenon out there called "Batmania," it's hard to see how any other character could exude such pop culture influence. Since the late 1930s, Batman has been in the entertainment business, but it's the character's movie adaptations that have captivated most. Whether you prefer the campy Adam West or the gritty and grim Christopher Nolan trilogy that starred Christian Bale, there's a Batman out there for everybody. In fact, there are probably more big-screen interpretations of the Dark Knight than you perhaps even realized.

Batman's on-screen history begins in the 1940s and extends far into the 21st century, where now multiple versions of the Caped Crusader exist simultaneously — even within the same picture. Movies like "Batman," "The Dark Knight," and "The Batman" have cemented the character in our collective pop culture consciousness, and for good reason. If you've been wondering who played the Dark Knight in theaters, then these are the Batman actors that you need to know. Though, a brief note for all you completionists out there: We're not considering Batman movies that were initially made for a direct-to-video format that also received limited theatrical screenings, such as "Batman: Under the Red Hood," "Batman: The Long Halloween," or "Batman: The Killing Joke." These are the actors who played Batman in movies intended specifically for theatrical release.