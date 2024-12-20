The Only Reason James Gunn Was Okay With Superman's Red Undies

When the hype-laden trailer for "Superman" debuted on Thursday, fans were eager to debate everything, with DC die-hards even divided on details about Clark Kent's hair. When it comes to clothing, Superman's classic look has always featured red trunks, but director James Gunn admitted he wanted to change it up and lose them. Yet his Clark Kent — actor David Corenswet — intervened with a good reason for the Man of Steel to be wearing his traditional gear.

"We were trying on all these different versions, and we screened tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," Gunn told Gizmodo. Since Kal-El is an all-powerful alien being who can melt steel beams with his eyes and punch through mountains, Corenswet pointed out that Clark knows he needs to look a little outlandish to those around him so they won't scatter in fear every time he shows up. "So he dresses like a professional wrestler," added Gunn. "He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope and shows that positivity. And that really clicked in for me."

In the end, Superman's trunks stayed a part of the costume, even though Gunn thinks they're a bit silly. But he's not the only director who's tried to give Superman a new look over the years.