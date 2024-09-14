Why Netflix Is Being Sued Over Squid Game

When Netflix first premiered "Squid Game" back in 2021, the Korean drama was an instant success. In it, a group of down-on-their-luck contestants agree to participate in a competition with tasks revolving around popular childhood games, where the winner has the chance to take home a massive prize. Of course, the losers are executed on the spot, so to say that the stakes are high is probably underselling things a bit. A not-so-subtle metaphor for capitalism, the competitors put their lives on the line against incredible odds in pursuit of the almighty dollar (or won, in this case).

Upon its streaming premiere, "Squid Game" was one of Netflix's most watched series. It raked in Emmy nominations, becoming the first non-English language show to be nominated for best drama series, while star Lee Jung-jae won the award for best lead actor in a drama series. "Squid Game" was renewed for a second and third season, which will hit Netflix in December 2024 and mid-2025, respectively.

But now, despite its success, "Squid Game" is facing a plagiarism lawsuit just three months before its second season is due to be released. Director Soham Shah is claiming that the plot of the popular Netflix show was stolen from his 2009 Hindi-language film, "Luck."