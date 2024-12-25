How Many Seasons Of Ghosts Are There?

The adorably absurd U.S. adaptation of a supernatural sitcom about a woman who finds herself with the ability to see ghosts, CBS's "Ghosts" is still going strong in its 4th season. The series follows New York couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as they improbably inherit and move into a sprawling country house that happens to be packed to the rafters with generally friendly ghosts who died on the property. After a brush with death leaves Sam with the ability to see and communicate with them, she and Jay rather quickly adjust to a life where she becomes the spirits' helpful connection to the world of the living.

With its simple, silly, and altogether wholesome storylines and surprisingly well-developed characters, "Ghosts" is an easy watch that continues to earn high marks among critics and audiences alike four seasons in. Clever writing and cast members like Rose McIver have worked hard to ensure the series stands out from the U.K. version of "Ghosts," as the colorful roster of history-spanning ghosts like Thorfinn the Viking (Devan Chandler Long), Sasappis ("Sass") of the Lenape (Román Zaragoza), and Flower the hippie ghost (Sheila Carrasco) continue to make the show what it is.