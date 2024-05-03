Why Ghosts' Season 3 Finale Surprise Is So Heartbreaking

Contains spoilers for "Ghosts" Season 3, Episode 10 — "Isaac's Wedding"

Loss may be a big theme in "Ghosts," but no one expected yet another of Woodstone Manor's spirits to disappear so soon after recovering Flower (Sheila Carrasco of "Life in Pieces"). Even worse, something may have been lost in the fray — the love between Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones, who has been candid about his inspiration for the character) and his fiance, Nigel Chessum (John Hartman). It's a heartbreaker that not only shreds one of the show's most stable couples but puts Isaac in major danger.

Isaac develops a major case of cold feet in the run-up to the actual wedding, expressing attraction to the stripper who attended his bachelor party and who happens to resurface to D.J. at his reception. Since love is all around him in varying forms, he starts to wonder if his relationship with Nigel is real. It takes a speech from Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty) — who's found new bliss using his new ghost power, having met with a fellow dead-in-the-1980s ghost while in St. Lucia visiting his family — to make Isaac realize that the wedding has been rushed. He calls the marriage off and breaks up with Nigel.

This heartbreaker may be disappointing to fans who have watched the couple's connection blossom from season to season. But Isaac may be in for a whole new world of hurt as Season 4 dawns — and it has nothing to do with Nigel and everything to do with a mistake he made centuries ago.