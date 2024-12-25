How To Watch The Scooby Doo Movies In Order
Ever since the late '60s, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang have been entertaining audiences with engaging mysteries, zany adventures, and plenty of laughs. Whether you love the original cartoons or prefer more modern iterations, there is no shortage of Scooby material to choose from. But there's more to the Great Dane and his friends than an array of episodic antics — he's got plenty of feature-length capers under his paws as well. From live-action to animation, theatrically released or direct-to-video, there are more than a few "Scooby" movies out there if you're in the mood for a longer mystery to go along with your Scooby snack. In fact, there are more than 45 different features to choose from.
If that number sounds a bit too daunting, know that you don't have to watch every "Scooby" movie to have a good time. The best "Scooby-Doo" movies are more than enough to keep one entertained for hours and hours. However, if you are looking to binge through them all in order, we're here to help.
Considering the sheer volume of movie-length Mystery Inc. adventures available, we've divided them into three categories: theatrical releases, television films, and direct-to-video features. So, hop into the Mystery Machine and set course for the nearest haunted house, because we're here to solve a mystery.
The theatrical release Scooby Doo movies in order
As far as theatrically released "Scooby-Doo" features go, there are (perhaps strangely) only a few. Despite having been around for decades, the first time Scooby and the gang made it to the big screen was in 2002 with the release of the live-action adventure, "Scooby-Doo." Scripted by a young James Gunn and starring Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fed, and Linda Cardellini as Velma, this movie proved that the classic Saturday morning cartoon's formula could work just as well in live action as animation.
Two years later, the film was followed up with "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed," a direct sequel that reunited the same cast for another wild adventure. The next time the Mystery Inc. gang would return to the big screen wouldn't be until 2020 for the animated reboot, "Scoob!," which ushered our heroes firmly into a Hanna-Barbera-inspired universe far beyond any simple "Scooby-Doo" adaptation.
Here's the complete list of the theatrically released "Scooby-Doo" movies, presented in the order in which you should watch them.
- "Scooby-Doo" (2002)
- "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" (2004)
- "Scoob!" (2020)
The Scooby Doo live-action and animated television films in order
Before Scooby-Doo made it to the big screen, he made a huge splash on the small one. Beyond the shorter animated cartoons that made them famous, Scooby and his pals had a few TV movies of their own. A trilogy of made-for-TV features began in 1987 with "Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers," which followed Scooby, Shaggy, and Scrappy on an adventure down South where they encounter the titular trio of ghosts. The following fall, the threesome returned for "Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School," which saw Shaggy take on a job as a gym teacher at an all-girls school for young monsters. Later that same year, "Scooby-Doo! and the Reluctant Werewolf" hit television screens, bringing the three cartoon icons back for a monster race after Shaggy is suddenly transformed into a werewolf. A few years later, in 1994, the final animated television film, "Scooby-Doo! in Arabian Nights," was released.
To watch all the animated made-for-TV "Scooby-Doo" movies correctly, here's the order you ought to follow.
- "Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers" (1987)
- "Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School" (1988)
- "Scooby-Doo! and the Reluctant Werewolf" (1988)
- "Scooby-Doo! in Arabian Nights" (1994)
But that's not all. In the wake of the success of the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movies, Cartoon Network aired a pair of live-action prequel films featuring a brand-new cast playing teenaged versions of the Mystery Inc. gang. "Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins" — which told the gang's previously untold origin story — aired in 2009, followed by "Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster" the following year. Here's the best way to watch these live-action TV movies (which, remember, connect back to the original live-action theatrical films).
- "Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins" (2009)
- "Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster" (2010)
Scooby Doo direct-to-video movies in order
When it comes to the catalog of "Scooby-Doo" direct-to-video animated flicks, things can get a bit confusing. This is especially true since pretty much the same things happen in every "Scooby-Doo" movie. Though the long-running batch of home video features started with "Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island" in 1998, the actual continuity of these movies doesn't always line up.
Starting with the seventh installment, "Scooby-Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster," the series became an extension of the "What's New, Scooby-Doo?" animated series, but after that cartoon series ended, the direct-to-video films were somewhat rebooted. More recent "Scooby-Doo" animated films follow a continuity all of their own, de-aging the gang back to their original teenage status despite the characters being adults in the earlier films. Regardless, it's still easier to watch all of the animated direct-to-video movies in their original release order, even if most of these basically stand alone.
- "Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island" (1998)
- "Scooby-Doo! and the Witch's Ghost" (1999)
- "Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders" (2000)
- "Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase" (2001)
- "Scooby-Doo! and the Legend of the Vampire" (2003)
- "Scooby-Doo! and the Monster of Mexico" (2003)
- "Scooby-Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster" (2004)
- "Aloha, Scooby-Doo!" (2005)
- "Scooby-Doo! in Where's My Mummy?" (2005)
- "Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy!" (2006)
- "Chill Out, Scooby-Doo!" (2007)
- "Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King" (2008)
- "Scooby-Doo! and the Samurai Sword" (2009)
- "Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo" (2010)
- "Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare" (2010)
- "Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur" (2011)
- "Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire" (2012)
- "Big Top Scooby-Doo!" (2012)
- "Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon" (2013)
- "Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map" (2013)
- "Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright" (2013)
- "Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery" (2014)
- "Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy" (2014)
- "Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness" (2015)
- "Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery" (2015)
- "Lego Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood" (2016)
- "Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon" (2016)
- "Scooby-Doo! Shaggy's Showdown" (2017)
- "LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash" (2017)
- "Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold" (2018)
- "Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost" (2018)
- "Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost" (2019)
- "Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island" (2019)
- "Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!" (2020)
- "Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob" (2021)
- "Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog" (2021)
- "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" (2022)
- "Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!" (2023)
There is one other direct-to-video feature out there, though, a live-action production that stands apart from all other previous installments. In 2018, "Daphne & Velma" was released. However, given it's pretty unanimously hated (and fully stands on its own), you can just skip it.