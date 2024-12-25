How To Watch The Scooby Doo Movies In Order

Ever since the late '60s, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang have been entertaining audiences with engaging mysteries, zany adventures, and plenty of laughs. Whether you love the original cartoons or prefer more modern iterations, there is no shortage of Scooby material to choose from. But there's more to the Great Dane and his friends than an array of episodic antics — he's got plenty of feature-length capers under his paws as well. From live-action to animation, theatrically released or direct-to-video, there are more than a few "Scooby" movies out there if you're in the mood for a longer mystery to go along with your Scooby snack. In fact, there are more than 45 different features to choose from.

If that number sounds a bit too daunting, know that you don't have to watch every "Scooby" movie to have a good time. The best "Scooby-Doo" movies are more than enough to keep one entertained for hours and hours. However, if you are looking to binge through them all in order, we're here to help.

Considering the sheer volume of movie-length Mystery Inc. adventures available, we've divided them into three categories: theatrical releases, television films, and direct-to-video features. So, hop into the Mystery Machine and set course for the nearest haunted house, because we're here to solve a mystery.