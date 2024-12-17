Blue Bloods' Series Finale Failed In Four Big Ways

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 18 — "End of Tour"

Even the best episodes of the most highly-decorated dramas may falter a little in their execution. While there were a lot of triumphant, sweet and even character-evolving moments in "End of Tour," the series finale of "Blue Bloods," it's hard to ignore the fact that the long-running CBS police series did have a number of failures during its closing episode. Whether we're talking about the killing of a character, the absence of one important party at the show's climactic family dinner, or even the fact that several of the show's most treasured fixtures should have gotten better or different endings, there's a little room for correcting a flaw or two, as happy as the Reagans' ending was.

Here are a few letdowns the final episode of "Blue Bloods" brought to bear. This list of plot quibbles just goes to show that the series definitely deserved a little better as it exited the airwaves, even though it managed to both choke up audiences and delight them.