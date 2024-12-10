Blue Bloods Finally Gives An Underserved Character Their Due

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 7 — "Entitlement"

Love has finally entered the life of Anthony Abatemarco (Steven R. Schirripa) and not a moment too soon, since everyone must accept that "Blue Bloods" — both Season 14 and the series — is ending on December 13. Surprisingly, the woman he finds romance with is a possible witness in one of Erin's cases. Deanne Janson (Amanda Kloots) is a tough cookie and a busy woman, but she worked and lived with Sloane Adams, whom Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is trying to catch on embezzling charges.

Anthony and Deanne's flirtiness during a follow-up interview is enough to catch Erin's ear, and she tries to matchmake them in spite of Anthony's fear that dating Deanne shatters ethical laws. He resists, Erin persists, and Anthony accuses Erin of shoving them together. Anthony's self-esteem is another huge factor in his fury towards Erin and his frustration over the relationship seemingly not working out. "Look at me, then look at Deanne ... Look, I know what my brand is. And it sells well in certain markets," he tells Erin.

With encouragement from Garrett (Gregory Jbara), Erin works to fix her mistake. She sets Erin and Anthony up on a date in a nice restaurant, then leaves them to find what might just be real love. We have one more episode to find out how Anthony's love life develops from here, but this is quite a sweet ending note for the character, who has more than earned a little bit of joy in his life.