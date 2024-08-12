The Strongest Dragons In Game Of Thrones & House Of The Dragon, Ranked

Based on the title alone, you'd expect the HBO series "House of the Dragon" to feature plenty of fire-breathing flying beasts ... and it certainly delivers. The series focuses on the bloody civil war amongst members of the royal Targaryen family famously known as the Dance of the Dragons, and throughout the show's first two seasons, pretty much all of them battle atop enormous, dangerous dragons, each of whom only responds to their sworn rider. Sometimes, to be fair, it can be hard to tell all of these massive Westerosi nuclear weapons apart — and that's to say nothing of the three dragons ridden by Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen in the original series "Game of Thrones."

"House of the Dragon" begins its story nearly 200 years before Daenerys is even born and definitely offers the audience way more dragons than the series that kicked things off, but still, you might be wondering: how powerful are the dragons in this narrative, and which one is the most powerful? From Daenerys' three steeds that made their debut in "Game of Thrones" Ito the powerful dragons seen in "House of the Dragon," here are five of the strongest winged beasts in all of Westeros, ranked.