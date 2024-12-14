Every Big Bang Theory Christmas Episode Ranked

"The Big Bang Theory" ran for 12 seasons and almost 300 episodes, so the writers were bound to eventually get around to just coming up with hypothetical fantasy stories. The result is "The Cooper Extraction," a sort of homage to "It's a Wonderful Life" that allows the rest of the gang to think about what their lives would be like if Sheldon was never their friend.

Sheldon's gone to Texas for Christmas, and that means the rest of the group gets to decorate the apartment however they like and do as much Christmas celebrating as they please away from his judgemental eyes. It also means they get to imagine how their lives would have turned out if they'd never met him. What they find, in no small part through commenting on and critiquing each other's fantasies, is that Leonard and Penny probably never would have gotten together, Howard and Raj's friendship would have stopped Bernadette from ever entering the picture, and Amy would have been extremely and persistently lonely. It's a nice tribute to the unlikely tenderness of the show's most popular character, and the ways in which he's made their lives better despite being a very demanding friend ... but it's far from the best the show ever did for Christmas.