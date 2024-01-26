Jacob Elordi Seems To Tease That Big Euphoria Season 3 Rumor
Due to the dual 2023 strikes led by actors and writers, a whole lot of projects ended up delayed — and when a project is centered around younger actors, that starts to present a bit of an issue. Though the 5th and final season of "Stranger Things" has begun filming, there's no denying that the kids on that show will look considerably older when it returns ... and the same is true for "Euphoria," the controversial teen drama on HBO. During an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," star Jacob Elordi addressed this problem and said that a popular time-jump rumor may end up coming true.
Fallon asked Elordi when the young Australian star thought Season 3 of "Euphoria" might begin filming, and Elordi quipped, "I don't know. Do you know?" As he continued, he joked about how, at the ripe old age of 26, he might be getting a little long in the tooth to play troubled popular kid Nate Jacobs.
"I hope it's soon, or they're gonna have to Benjamin Button me or something," Elordi said. "I'm gonna have a bad back walking down the hallway. I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward; otherwise, it's gonna seem like a weird bit."
The delays on Euphoria Season 3 will probably demand a drastic plot device
At the end of Season 2 of "Euphoria," Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs is in a complicated state of mind. After a tumultuous school year — which begins with him receiving a brutal beating at the hands of drug dealer Fezco (the late Angus Cloud) and during which he has a torrid affair with his ex-girlfriend's best friend — Nate seems to be trying to mend at least a few fences. After brutalizing said ex-girlfriend, Maddy (Alexa Demie), by threatening her at gunpoint so he can take back a disc containing a sensitive video (specifically, it's a video of his father, Cal, played by Eric Dane, having sex with his classmate Jules, played by Hunter Schafer), not only does Nate return the disc to Jules and apologize for his cruelty toward her, but he hands evidence of his father's dalliances with teenagers over to the police and gets his father arrested.
So will any of these plotlines be resolved or addressed when "Euphoria" returns? It's hard to say. For example, the entanglement between Nate and Maddy's best friend, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), was a huge part of the Season 2 narrative, but if there is a big time jump, it might be discarded in favor of something new. Creator Sam Levinson could take the series in basically any direction, but it does seem like a jump into the future might be the right move ... especially as these "teenage" actors continue to age.
Jacob Elordi's star is seriously on the rise after getting his big break on Euphoria
Whether or not "Euphoria" picks up the cameras for Season 3 anytime soon, Jacob Elordi is honestly doing just fine. In 2023, the actor headlined two well-received, buzzy projects, starting with Sofia Coppola's intimate biopic "Priscilla." In the aftermath of that now infamous Austin Butler voice, Elordi presented his own performance of the King, receiving positive reviews and appearing alongside Cailee Spaeny as the titular Priscilla Presley.
After that, Elordi starred alongside Oscar nominees Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, and Richard E. Grant in Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell's sophomore effort, "Saltburn." As Felix Catton, the kind yet naïve object of Oliver Quick's (Keoghan) affection, Elordi gets to show off a much more playful side than he does at any point in "Euphoria" — but in the end, the film is just as dark as Sam Levinson's series (and just as explicit to boot).
Elordi is clearly going places, and eventually, that will include the unnamed high school seen in "Euphoria." When that happens is still unclear as of this writing, but hopefully, the creative team listens to Elordi and adds in a time jump to make sense of everything.