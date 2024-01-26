Jacob Elordi Seems To Tease That Big Euphoria Season 3 Rumor

Due to the dual 2023 strikes led by actors and writers, a whole lot of projects ended up delayed — and when a project is centered around younger actors, that starts to present a bit of an issue. Though the 5th and final season of "Stranger Things" has begun filming, there's no denying that the kids on that show will look considerably older when it returns ... and the same is true for "Euphoria," the controversial teen drama on HBO. During an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," star Jacob Elordi addressed this problem and said that a popular time-jump rumor may end up coming true.

Fallon asked Elordi when the young Australian star thought Season 3 of "Euphoria" might begin filming, and Elordi quipped, "I don't know. Do you know?" As he continued, he joked about how, at the ripe old age of 26, he might be getting a little long in the tooth to play troubled popular kid Nate Jacobs.

"I hope it's soon, or they're gonna have to Benjamin Button me or something," Elordi said. "I'm gonna have a bad back walking down the hallway. I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward; otherwise, it's gonna seem like a weird bit."