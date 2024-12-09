Where Was Holiday In The Wild Filmed?

One of the driving forces behind this wildlife-inspired movie was Kristin Davis herself. In describing the film to People in 2019, she said, "This film is like a love letter to everyone I know in conservation, especially to the people who work with elephants." Davis has been involved with elephant conservation efforts since 2009, and she's traveled from Kenya to South Africa to do the work. She hoped that this movie would spread the message about how endangered many elephants are and how regular people can get involved in saving them.

Since this was something of a passion project, Davis wanted to make sure they filmed with real wild elephants. While the movie is set in Zambia, it was actually shot several thousand miles away at a South African safari lodge called Jubalani. The elephants there are actually immigrants; they were brought to South Africa from Zimbabwe because conservations needed a space big enough to take care of them.

Davis' enthusiasm for working with elephants went beyond just shooting scenes with them. The actress went full method by spending two weeks with the majestic animals before filming, getting them used to her presence in their day-to-day routines. Her co-star, however, opted not to follow suit. Davis told People that Rob Lowe was thrilled to star in the movie with her and got incredibly excited to visit Africa during the shoot, "But in terms of the elephants, I think he was like, "Oh, that's Kristin's gig. I'm going to let her deal with that."