The Ending Of 1996's Fear Explained

"Fear" introduces the Walker family: Architect Steven (William Petersen), his teenage daughter Nicole (Reese Witherspoon), his second wife Laura (Amy Brenneman), and her young son Toby (Christopher Gray). Nicole struggles with her new blended family and chafes under Steven's overprotective parenting. Eager to assert her independence, she skips school with her adventurous friend Margo (Alyssa Milano) and sees a handsome stranger– David McCall (Mark Wahlberg).

Nicole encounters David again at a warehouse rave, and when the police arrive, he helps her escape. They quickly fall into an all-consuming love affair, complete with broken curfews, an intimate encounter on a roller coaster, and Nicole giving David the code to sneak into the Walkers' fortified, specially-designed home. At first, David seems like the perfect boyfriend, but he becomes dangerously possessive, giving Nicole a black eye during a scuffle and lying to her about Steven attacking him. Heartbroken, Nicole ends their relationship.

Unfortunately, David won't let her. He threatens Margo (who he previously sexually assaulted) and murders Nicole's supportive classmate Gary (Todd Caldecott), before warning Nicole that nothing will come between them. Steven breaks into David's house and destroys his twisted shrine to Nicole. Upon seeing the damage, David resolves to take Nicole back by any means necessary.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.