The Tragic True-Life Story Of The Actor Who Played Kid Loki

Part of the impetus for Jack Veal to publish his Tiktok as a plea for help was conflict within his family. After his parents got divorced when he was younger, he lived with his mother Donna and his stepfather Steven Veal. During this time, his relationship with his father suffered. With Veal living with his mother in Islington in north London, and his father Robert Pembroke moving to Devon and remarrying, the two saw each other much less regularly.

At some point during his teen years, Veal's relationship with his mother and stepfather apparently became fraught with tension, and Veal claimed that he was a victim of his parents' abuse. "Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse and etcetera." It's likely that substance abuse issues were exacerbated by this conflict. Like many former child actors who find themself bereft in an industry that surrounds them with adults and doesn't have appropriate protections for them, Jack Veal has dealt with addiction issues in the past. "I was kicked out of home and I then abused drugs like spice and alcohol," he explained in his Tiktok.

Although his mother has reached out to him since he went public with the Tiktok, asking him to return to their shared home, he has refused, preferring to take his chances on a more unstable future on the streets. Veal also mentioned that he has a good relationship with his grandparents, but he's unable to move in with them, because his grandfather currently has complicated enough health issues to make it logistically difficult to add a third person to their household.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.