Who Finally Rides Vermithor In House Of The Dragon (According To The Books)

There are a ton of dragons in "House of the Dragon" (it is right there in the name, after all) — in fact, there are far more than there were in the original HBO series, "Game of Thrones," for which "House of the Dragon" is both a prequel and the network's first major spin-off. In "Game of Thrones," Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, affectionately nicknamed "the Mother of Dragons," hatches three dragon eggs which spawn three dragons named Rhaegal, Viserion, and Drogon, but by that point in the Westerosi timeline, dragons are largely believed to be extinct. That's not so in "House of the Dragon," which focuses on the aptly named "Dance of the Dragons" — the war waged amongst the powerful, dragonriding Targaryen family for control of the Iron Throne — and has a whole bunch of dragons to spare. So what's the deal with Vermithor, one of the largest and most formidable dragons in all of Westeros?

Second only to Vhagar — the dragon stolen and subsequently ridden by Aemond Targaryen (played as an adult by Ewan Mitchell) in the first season of "House of the Dragon" — Vermithor is one of the most ancient and enormous dragons in the entirety of the Seven Kingdoms, and in both George R.R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood" (which chronicles the Dance of the Dragons) and Season 2 of "House of the Dragon," he plays a major part in the inter-family war. Here's who rides Vermithor in "House of the Dragon," who rode him before that, and exactly why Vermithor is so important to the story.