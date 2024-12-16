What Exactly Is An Auror In The Harry Potter Universe?

In the wizarding world of "Harry Potter," there are surprisingly few jobs available to witches and wizards after they leave Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry behind and make their way in the world. At least, that's how it seems when you read the "Harry Potter" books or watch the movies; it basically seems like everyone works for the Ministry of Magic in some capacity, runs a shop or small business, heals at the wizarding hospital St. Mungo's, or writes for a newspaper. (There are some highly specialized jobs like "wandmaker" and "broomstick maker," but there are never any specifics about how you'd get one of these jobs; one has to imagine that only a few wizards and witches possess the talent to do either of those jobs.)

This is all to say that, after graduating from Hogwarts, you can train as an Auror, which is basically a high-level wizarding cop. Officially, according to the "Harry Potter" encyclopedia Wizarding World, "Aurors [are] highly trained witches and wizards working for the Ministry of Magic as law enforcement officials. With a focus on dark magic, Aurors [are] highly skilled in Defence Against the Dark Arts as well as how to apprehend and detain dangerous dark witches and wizards." So what's the origin of the word "Auror," what do they actually do, and who are some famous Aurors from the "Harry Potter" universe?