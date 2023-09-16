Fantastic Beasts 4 - Will It Ever Happen?

Throughout the decade the original "Harry Potter" series hit screens, David Yates was one of the most prolific directors. Entering the Wizarding World in "The Order of the Phoenix," the filmmaker shepherded the Boy Who Lived into his final years at Hogwarts. He is also the architect behind the "Fantastic Beasts" films. If anyone would know about Newt Scamander's future, it would be him. While promoting his new film "Pain Hustlers" at TIFF, Yates answered the question on many peoples' minds.

"I have other projects on my desk, which are a million miles away from wizards and involved all sorts of things which are non-wizard associated," Yates told Deadline diplomatically. He also made it clear that he still has affection for the brand. He spent many years in the "Harry Potter" world, but in his mind, that seems to be the end. He went on to say: "We haven't had a conversation since we finished [The Secrets of Dumbledore.]" The director's experience with filming the movie was harrowing. At the height of the pandemic, when vaccines were not yet available, it was a trying film shoot. Paired with uncertainty, it's unlikely the franchise will continue. In January 2023, Eddie Redmayne echoed similar sentiments about the potential for an upcoming film.

"At the moment, there's nothing that I'm aware of," Redmayne told NME in a profile on the actor. "So, as I'm aware, it's not something that's on the cards."