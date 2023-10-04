This Dark Harry Potter Theory Might Explain Why Neville Is So Forgetful

The "Harry Potter" franchise is full of sad, dark stories, but Neville Longbottom's deeply upsetting childhood might be the saddest and darkest of them all. Played in the films by Matthew Lewis, Neville is a sweet yet apparently ineffective young wizard who has trouble correctly casting spells and making potions throughout his classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but he's got a troubled past. As Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) learns in the fifth book and movie, "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," Neville's parents Frank and Alice were tortured into insanity by followers of the Dark Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), and he was subsequently raised by his stern, rigid grandmother.

Neville's memory issues are constantly mentioned throughout the narrative, and some fans think this might mean something. Redditor u/SamyD23 put forth a theory on this thread that either Neville was tortured alongside his parents (to manipulate and torment them), or that he was present for the torture of his parents ... at which point a Memory Charm was used on Neville when he was just a baby. This would explain, as the Redditor puts it, "his memory issues, especially focused on early in the books from what I remember." This is a particularly dark thought, but based on the stuff that happens sometimes in "Harry Potter," it's definitely not impossible.