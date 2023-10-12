One DC Movie Character's Horrifying Past Makes Him Completely Irredeemable
Within the soon-to-be-defunct DC Extended Universe, heroes and villains alike have done some pretty messed up things. Batman (Ben Affleck) killed and branded criminals, the Joker (Jared Leto) murdered Robin, and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) planted bombs in the heads of criminals so she could blow them up if they didn't succeed at the missions she gave them. These are undeniably awful things to do, though there's certainly a case to be made that another DC character committed an act that was infinitely worse — one that renders them irredeemable.
In 2021's "The Suicide Squad," viewers are introduced to the DCEU's take on Weasel (Sean Gunn, who also plays Calendar Man in the film). The strange fur-covered humanoid joins Waller's Task Force X, embarking on a mission to Corto Maltese alongside the likes of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Blackguard (Peter Davidson). At first, he comes across as a comedic relief character, but in reality, he's no joke. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) shares that, even though he seems like a bumbling fool, Weasel is directly responsible for the death of 27 children. That's incredibly awful and impossible to come back from, to put it lightly.
Despite Weasel's horrific past, DC fans can expect the off-putting character to return to the forefront of the entertainment world in the near future.
Weasel's atrocities won't keep him from the rebooted DC Universe
Under the direction of DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DCEU is on its way out. In its place, the DC Universe will come to fruition, establishing a brand new shared universe of live-action and animated film and television projects. The first small screen endeavor of the DCU is "Creature Commandos," which follows a ragtag band of characters such as Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), the Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), and Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk). Among these names is Weasel, who likely seeks to do unspeakable things in the new DC franchise.
Even though Gunn and Safran are taking a full-on reboot approach to the DCU, Sean Gunn's Weasel is one of only a handful of known holdovers from the DCEU. Alongside him is John Cena as Christopher "Peacemaker" Smith, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Xolo Maridueña as Jaime "Blue Beetle" Reyes. Then again, for all we know at this juncture, perhaps the version of these characters, as well as Weasel, in the DCU will be soft reboots of their DCEU counterparts. If this is the case, maybe Weasel can score a clean slate in the new universe and move away from his child-murdering past.
Weasel's next adventure, "Creature Commandos," aims to premiere sometime in 2024.