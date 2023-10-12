One DC Movie Character's Horrifying Past Makes Him Completely Irredeemable

Within the soon-to-be-defunct DC Extended Universe, heroes and villains alike have done some pretty messed up things. Batman (Ben Affleck) killed and branded criminals, the Joker (Jared Leto) murdered Robin, and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) planted bombs in the heads of criminals so she could blow them up if they didn't succeed at the missions she gave them. These are undeniably awful things to do, though there's certainly a case to be made that another DC character committed an act that was infinitely worse — one that renders them irredeemable.

In 2021's "The Suicide Squad," viewers are introduced to the DCEU's take on Weasel (Sean Gunn, who also plays Calendar Man in the film). The strange fur-covered humanoid joins Waller's Task Force X, embarking on a mission to Corto Maltese alongside the likes of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Blackguard (Peter Davidson). At first, he comes across as a comedic relief character, but in reality, he's no joke. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) shares that, even though he seems like a bumbling fool, Weasel is directly responsible for the death of 27 children. That's incredibly awful and impossible to come back from, to put it lightly.

Despite Weasel's horrific past, DC fans can expect the off-putting character to return to the forefront of the entertainment world in the near future.