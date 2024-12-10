Movies To Watch If You Love A Walk To Remember

If there's one person you can rely on for a guaranteed weep, it's author Nicholas Sparks. Not content with leaving us sobbing into our books, many of Sparks' stories have also made the leap from page to screen to destroy a fresh batch of victims ... sorry, viewers. This includes 2002's "A Walk to Remember," based on the 1999 novel of the same name.

The movie focuses on the love story between preacher's daughter Jamie (Mandy Moore) and the rebellious Landon (Shane West). After a hazing prank goes wrong and lands a fellow student in hospital, Landon faces punishment by way of janitorial work, tutoring disadvantaged students, and performing in the school play. As he makes amends, he frequently crosses paths with the quiet and unassuming Jamie, a girl who only owns one sweater and hides a tragic secret — she has leukemia, and the treatment is failing.

Despite its devastating subject matter, "A Walk to Remember" is a warm and heartfelt movie that explores faith, grief, and the power of love to surpass even the most tragic of circumstances. If you loved this movie, and you have the stamina to cry just a little bit more, here are some emotional movies you'll want to check out if you enjoyed "A Walk to Remember."