Why Emma From Netflix's One Day Looks So Familiar
Based on the novel of the same name by David Nicholls — as well as a previous film adaptation from 2011 that starred Jim Sturgess and Anne Hathaway — Netflix's deeply emotional miniseries "One Day" revisits the same day of each year and checks in on two specific people every July 15. Those two people, Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Leo Woodall (played by Dexter Mayhew, who may also look familiar to you), meet shortly before graduating from the University of Edinburgh and end up connected throughout their lives, even as their paths wildly diverge.
While Dexter becomes famous thanks to a handful of buzzy TV gigs — and falls headfirst into addiction — Emma struggles with dead-end jobs and an aimless relationship while trying to write her first novel. Ultimately, Dex and Em (as they call each other) find their way back to one another ... only for tragedy to strike.
So who is Mod, who plays Emma perfectly throughout her life? The British-born actress still has a relatively modest resumé. But anyone who's seen her performance as Emma, a neurotic yet lovable writer who pines for Dexter for years before they finally get together, knows that she's got serious comedic and dramatic chops and likely has a long, excellent career ahead of her. Aside from "One Day," here's where you've seen Ambika Mod before.
This Is Going to Hurt (2022)
Adam McKay — the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "The Big Short" and "Step Brothers" — is one of the biggest and most well-known creators in Hollywood at this point, and Ambika Mod got to lead one of his original shows in 2022. In "This Is Going to Hurt," Mod plays Shruti Acharya, a doctor in training who works alongside Ben Whishaw's protagonist Adam Kay. The two practice obstetrics and gynecology in a busy London hospital, and just like the book the series is based on (written by the real Adam Kay and bearing the same title), it's a frank and honest look at what it's like to be an OB-GYN and what it's like to work as a junior doctor (apparently, it's quite grueling).
Mod's Shruti is quiet and yet intensely hardworking, and her dynamic with Whishaw's Adam — who can be abrasive, to put it kindly — is fascinating to watch, but the way that Mod plays Shruti in moments of crisis is where the actress really shines. Shruti can seem sort of detached and clueless at times, but when a patient is in need, she turns to her gut instincts and is frequently right ... but when she does screw up, she has to depend on her fellow doctors to learn from her mistakes and not repeat them. You'll definitely want to check out "This Is Going to Hurt," as it's certainly one of the most underrated medical dramas out there — and features a winning performance from Mod.
I Hate Suzie (2022)
Ambika Mod's role in the sharp comedy "I Hate Suzie Too" isn't enormous, but it's yet another charming turn from the young actress. The second season of the showbusiness satire starring "Doctor Who" alum Billie Piper reintroduces audiences to Piper's Suzie Pickles, a fading teenage star who makes headlines when risqué photos of her leak to the public. With the help of her loyal agent Naomi (Leila Farzad), Suzie has to try and reclaim her reputation, even as her home life grows more and more unstable with her ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings) and son Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws).
So who does Mod play in "I Hate Suzie Too?" While Piper's titular character participates in a competition reality show called "Dance Crazee," Mod portrays Una Finch, one of the crew members who has to put up with Suzie's general nonsense. Throughout Mod's two episodes, it's pretty clear that, just like the title, she certainly does hate Suzie.