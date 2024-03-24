Why Emma From Netflix's One Day Looks So Familiar

Based on the novel of the same name by David Nicholls — as well as a previous film adaptation from 2011 that starred Jim Sturgess and Anne Hathaway — Netflix's deeply emotional miniseries "One Day" revisits the same day of each year and checks in on two specific people every July 15. Those two people, Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Leo Woodall (played by Dexter Mayhew, who may also look familiar to you), meet shortly before graduating from the University of Edinburgh and end up connected throughout their lives, even as their paths wildly diverge.

While Dexter becomes famous thanks to a handful of buzzy TV gigs — and falls headfirst into addiction — Emma struggles with dead-end jobs and an aimless relationship while trying to write her first novel. Ultimately, Dex and Em (as they call each other) find their way back to one another ... only for tragedy to strike.

So who is Mod, who plays Emma perfectly throughout her life? The British-born actress still has a relatively modest resumé. But anyone who's seen her performance as Emma, a neurotic yet lovable writer who pines for Dexter for years before they finally get together, knows that she's got serious comedic and dramatic chops and likely has a long, excellent career ahead of her. Aside from "One Day," here's where you've seen Ambika Mod before.