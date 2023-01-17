Joan Crawford Ended Her Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang

"Trog" follows Dr. Brockton (Crawford), a well-respected anthropologist, who discovers a caveman (Joe Cornelius) in Britain. Brockton names him "Trog" and brings him back to her lab, where she uses hypnosis to recover his ancient memories and give him the power to speak.

While this may sound like the perfect set-up for a B-movie, "Trog" is a slog. Crawford gives a committed performance, which elevates the shlock into camp territory, but the story is still marred by absurdities. This is the type of movie in which Crawford's character uses classical music and children's dolls to tame her troglodyte friend.

Crawford was lured to work on "Trog" by the promise of significant creative control over production. In an interview with The Telegraph, Kim Barton — who played Crawford's daughter in "Trog" — explained that Crawford enjoyed herself on the film because she had "complete creative control and could say 'I don't think so' whenever she desired," which she occasionally did to some of Oscar-winning director Freddie Francis' takes.

While Crawford may have just seen "Trog" as a business venture that she was bankrolling, she still exuded both positive energy and professionalism during filming. But even Crawford, who had three Oscar nominations and one Oscar win at the time of "Trog's" premiere, was unable to save the movie from its own ineptitude.

The film was a box office failure (via The Telegraph) and pulled in dismal reviews. Roger Ebert noted that a scene of Crawford calling out to her pet troglodyte "surpasses absurdity, and so does this movie." The New York Times declared that while the film showed how "Crawford is grimly working at her craft," she "has little else going for her" in this boring and humorless film.