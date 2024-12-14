The First Movie In Color Is Not The One You Think

One common misconception about cinema history is that color film was invented sometime in the 1930s. It's easy to understand why people assume this — the films most commonly identified as classics of early color cinematography come from the late 1930s or later, and black and white films still outnumbered color ones until the 1960s.

If you survey members of the general public on what the first color film was, many will guess 1939's "The Wizard of Oz," a historically significant classic which had a nightmarish production. But getting the quality of color film to the point where Oz's Technicolor beauty could exist required decades of gradual technical innovations, predating the widespread adoption of synchronized sound.

Even cinephiles who know that "The Wizard of Oz" was not the first movie in color might have trouble guessing what the actual first one was — probably because most of them don't spend much time watch old British documentary shorts.