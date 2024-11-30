Who Is The Dark Wizard In Rings Of Power? Every Villain He Could Be, Explained

Season 2 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" introduced a lot of new faces to the Middle-earth adaptation from showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. One of these is a mysterious "Dark Wizard" played by the talented Ciarán Hinds. He pops up early in the season, and it doesn't take long to see where the "Dark" part of his moniker comes from. The guy oversees a cultish group in Rhún, the eastern region of Middle-earth about which J.R.R. Tolkien didn't say much. He's clearly on a power trip and oversees disturbing rituals, including hand-cutting and moth-based reincarnations.

Despite the definitely evil vibes, when he confronts Daniel Weyman's Stranger (whose real identity is finally confirmed to be Gandalf) in the season finale, he tries sweet-talking his Wizarding friend into joining him. When that fails, the Dark Wizard lets loose, raining destruction down on the Stoorish community and leaving his counterpart to clean up his mess.

By the time the dust settles and the season ends, we finally discover (after a lengthy two-season guessing game) that the good guy is Gandalf, but we still have no confirmation of the identity of the Dark Wizard. Is he Saruman? Is he one of Tolkien's mysterious Blue Wizards? Is he someone else? Let's run through the best options for the Dark Wizard (and then cross our fingers and hope that we don't have to wait for two more seasons to figure out if we're right or not this time).