What Is A 'Dark Jedi' In Star Wars?

In 1977, the world was introduced to "Star Wars." Since then, George Lucas' sci-fi epic has expanded into a massive franchise worth billions. The first film, "A New Hope," was quickly followed by toys and comics, and eventually, additional films, television series, tie-in novels, and more contributed to growing the "Star Wars" lore. These additional, non-movie materials were known as the "Expanded Universe," but then Disney purchased "Star Wars" from George Lucas for $4.05 billion in 2012. And once "Star Wars" was in the House of Mouse's hands, everything changed.

Almost immediately following the buyout, the decision was made to shuffle almost the entire "Star Wars'" Expanded Universe into a new designation: "Star Wars" Legends. The movies and whatever Disney produced moving forward remained canon, but decades of history were relegated to Legends status — including the concept of the Dark Jedi.

In Legends, a Dark Jedi is someone who isn't a Jedi, but they aren't a Sith either. Instead, a Dark Jedi is someone who denies the light side of the Force or adheres to the dark side but has no loyalty to either. Throughout Legends, a number of Dark Jedi appear, a mix of fallen Jedi, former Jedi, and evil Force-sensitive individuals, all with their own agendas. Initially, many were former Jedi who fell to the dark side of the Force, but the term's definition soon expanded to include all manner of unaffiliated Force-sensitive people from a galaxy far, far away. Here's everything you need to know about the Dark Jedi in "Star Wars" Legends, but don't expect to see too many pop up in canon anytime soon, save for those who have already been introduced.