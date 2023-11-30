Sith Vs. Dark Jedi: Star Wars' Baylan Skoll Is More Complicated Than You Think

The conflict between the Jedi and Sith lies at the center of the "Star Wars" franchise and has since the very beginning. The Jedi generally represent the light side of the Force and seek to attain galaxy-wide peace and prosperity. Meanwhile, the Sith are selfish and oppressive, using the dark side to brutalize their enemies and take whatever it is they desire. Despite the clear divide between these two factions, there's actually some ambiguity between them. This gray area is where Dark Jedi, such as "Ahsoka" favorite Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), reside.

Sith are full-on dark side users who wholly reject the light, while Dark Jedi are a bit different. In canon, these individuals have simply chosen to study the dark side without taking on the Sith label and ideology. Baylan and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), have popularized this concept through their appearances on "Ahsoka." Don't let their red-orange lightsabers fool you — they don't consider themselves Sith. As seen throughout the show, Baylan, being a former Jedi, believes that there's more to the Force than labels like "Jedi" and "Sith," hence why he has left the Jedi behind to explore the Force in its entirety — especially the dark side.

Baylan's philosophy on the Force and the groups that use it is similar to another type of well-known in-between Force user. In fact, it's so similar that one has to wonder why he's not in that category.