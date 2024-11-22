Chicago PD Season 12 Continues A Very Tired & Boring Trend

Gloria Perez definitely isn't the first CI to die and she won't be the last, but "Chicago PD" has lost so many memorable figures over the years that it's easy enough to pinpoint a few memorable faces who will always be missed.

Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado, also familiar from "You" and others) is a classic example of a CI whom most "Chicago PD" fans love, and whose death reads as more of a punishment to Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) than anything. Yet another daughter figure who dies violently in front of him, Anna is shot to death in a friendly fire incident after killing the head of thee Los Temidos gang she'd been embedded with. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spirdakos) shoots her twice in the chest after she accidentally wounds Hank. That one of Hank's daughter figures manages to murder another is an alarming plot twist that never gets properly explored before Hailey Upton leaves the show after Season 11.

Other members of the team who are not CI's — Nadia Decotis (Stella Maeve), Julie "Jules" Willhite (Melissa Sagemiller), and Alvin "Al" Olinsky (Elias Koteas) — have died memorably if not violently at the hands of criminal forces. Those heartbreaking "Chicago PD" scenes will live with audiences forever. But it's those CI deaths that keep happening, and those lost witnesses who continue to leave a blood trail that besmirches the show's quality.