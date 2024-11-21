New Minecraft Trailer Line Leaves Us With One Question

After the teaser for "A Minecraft Movie" was met with some nasty pushback from fans, the introduction for the first full trailer has us wondering — is this new preview designed to give expectations for the video game adaptation a full teardown and rebuild?

The very first thing viewers see in the new trailer is a set of hands shutting a clapboard as someone off-camera says, "'Minecraft' trailer, take two." Sure, this may be a simple reference to this being the second go at giving fans a look at the big-screen adaptation of the video game phenomenon, but when you do a second take, it usually means there was something you didn't quite nail the first time around.

And, let's be totally clear: the first trailer for the film, which is helmed by "Napoleon Dynamite" director Jared Hess and stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Berry, and Steve Carell, did anything but "nail it." As a result, fans, quite frankly, savaged the first look at the film when it was released back in September, making us worry about whether Minecraft's initial foray into movie theaters would be a flop.