What Happened To The Dursleys After The End Of Harry Potter

At first glance, the Dursleys are simple, one-dimensional villains who trap Harry at their house on Privet Drive in Little Whinging, starve him, and emotionally torment him whenever he's not at Hogwarts. The family is actually extremely important, though, or at least one of their number is: Harry's Aunt Petunia.

Throughout the books and films, Petunia isn't any nicer to Harry than Vernon ever is — Dudley has a slight change of heart towards the end of the series after Harry saves his life during a dementor attack in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" — but the truth is that the blood she shares with Harry's mother Lily offers powerful protection to her nephew. As Dumbledore tells Vernon and Petunia during a seriously unwanted visit to their home in the sixth book, "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," allowing Harry into their home even just once a year protected him from attacks by Dark Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) throughout his childhood. Petunia knew this, as she and Dumbledore were secretly in touch around the time of Lily's death — and during "Order of the Phoenix," when Vernon nearly kicks Harry out of the house over the aforementioned dementor attack and Dumbledore sends Petunia a stern warning — and it's the only maternal instinct she ever shows where Harry is concerned.

Despite the Dursleys' cartoonish villainy, Harry and Dudley have a (sort of) touching moment during both the book and film of the franchise's final installment, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" as Dudley asks why Harry isn't safely relocating with the family, and even Petunia gets a small moment of redemption in a scene that was, sadly, deleted. In the book, Petunia ultimately leaves her home without saying anything profound to Harry. In the deleted scene, Harry warns her of the danger posed by Voldemort and his Death Eaters; Petunia's response is gutting. "Do you think I don't know what they're capable of?" Petunia says to Harry. "You didn't just lose a mother that night in Godric's Hollow, you know. I lost a sister."