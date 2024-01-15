Why Rose Aguineau From True Detective: Night Country Looks So Familiar

There are many iconic and despicable antagonists in the "Harry Potter" movies, but few of them hit so close to home as the Dursleys. Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) adoptive muggle family makes his life a living hell whenever he's with them. The everyday horror they instill into his life can

resonate with viewers in a grounded way that the more fantastical elements of the wizarding world.

Fiona Shaw's character, Petunia Dursley, is Harry's neglectful aunt. She's the sister of Harry's mother Lily (Geraldine Somerville) and the reason Harry becomes stuck with the Dursleys. Her extreme aversion to all things magical is at least partially responsible for her dislike of Harry, though he does also exist as a reminder of her sister's murder. Either way, her unpleasant personality doesn't exactly help her case.

Shaw's character is far from the most dangerous villain in the franchise, but her petty antagonism nevertheless affects viewers. Shaw has sometimes even seen this her everyday life.

"I had one experience recently when an air hostess was very impolite, then came up at the end of the flight and said: 'I'm terribly sorry but I was frightened of you because my children watch Harry Potter all the time,'" she told The Guardian. "It's funny. Children always gaze up at me in horror, while their parent doesn't even notice and just drags them away. I'm sure they'd much prefer to see Dobby [Toby Jones] than me."