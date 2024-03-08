Dune Has A Star Wars Diss You May Have Missed

It's said that good artists borrow and great artists steal. If that's true, it's particularly apparent in fantasy and science fiction. There would be no Coruscant in Star Wars without Isaac Asimov's Trantor, no Westeros without Middle-earth, and no giant sandworms in much of anything without "Dune."

Seminal genre texts always leave lasting influences, but some creators borrow more than others. If you're a fan of Dune and Star Wars, you've surely noticed some similarities between them. Both star a young man on a desert planet with strange powers and an important destiny — and the parallels hardly stop there. Frank Herbert died in 1986, meaning he lived through the original Star Wars trilogy. As you might expect, he was asked frequently about the similarities between the films and "Dune." He even worked in a bit of a dig at George Lucas in the series' fifth novel, "Heretics of Dune."

In one section of the book, Herbert describes a rare and expensive wood used only by rich people across the galaxy. He explains that lesser families used the synthetic materials polastine, polaz, and pormabat and that there was a common pejorative for such people: "'He's a three P-O,' they said, meaning that such a person surrounded himself with cheap copies made from déclassé substances." By invoking the name of Star Wars' own C-3PO, Herbert seemed to insult Lucas' efforts of copying "Dune."